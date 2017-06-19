Design day returns

THE fifth annual Henley Design Day will be held at the town hall on July 8.

It will feature at least 15 architects and their work as well as interior designers and landscapers, all of whom will be able to offer advice to visitors.

Town councillor Sarah Miller, who organises the day with the Royal Institute of British Architects, says visitors will have the opportunity to discuss ideas with experts.

She said: “Lots of us put up with small-space living just so that we can remain here but even the tiniest building on the tightest of plots can be re-ordered to make the best use of what you’ve got.

“Architects are trained to see the possibilities, including in historic buildings. They are an incredible resource of creative and workable ideas, so come to Henley Design Day to brainstorm ideas.”

The day will run from 10am to 3pm.