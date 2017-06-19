Talk withGrossman

Monday, 19 June 2017

LOYD Grossman will visit Phyllis Court Club in Henley on Tuesday.

The TV presenter and gastronome will be speaking to the Henley Decorative and Fine Arts Society as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations.

More than 150 members will enjoy afternoon tea, served in the Finlay Suite, while they listen to Grossman, who is president of the National Association of Decorative and Fine Arts, in conversation with the society’s committee member Alvi Shaw.

Anne Balgarnie, who chairs the society, said: “We are delighted to welcome our national president to Phyllis Court to celebrate our 40th anniversary with our members.”

The group was founded in 1976 and held its first lecture in January 1977.

