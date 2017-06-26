Happy Birthday

Village's 'last chance' to move under-sized and crumbling school
Law firm Blandy & Blandy has marked the first anniversary of its office in Hart Street, Henley.
Chairman and partner Brenda Long said: “On behalf of the partners and staff, thank you to our clients and professional contacts in and around Henley for extending such a warm welcome during our first year in the town.
As members of the Henley Business Partnership, we play an active role in the community, having supported a range of local charities including Daisy’s Dream, Headway Thames Valley and Camp Mohawk, events such as Henley Cricket Club’s summer ball and local schools.
In the year ahead we are looking forward to further strengthening our team in Henley and continuing to develop our relationships with new clients and colleagues in the professional community.”
Pictured, left to right, are Simon Dimmick, Katja Wigham, Brenda Long, Jonathan Gater and Karen Jones
26 June 2017
