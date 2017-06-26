Monday, 26 June 2017

Summer ball

HENLEY Cricket Club will hold its summer ball on the royal regatta lawns on Saturday, July 15.

The black-tie evening will start at 7.30pm with carriages at 12.45am.

Tickets cost £65 each and are available from Sue Laing on 07885 851362 or email sue@isobel.com

