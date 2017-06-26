Village's 'last chance' to move under-sized and crumbling school
PLANS to relocate Goring Primary School have been ... [more]
Monday, 26 June 2017
HENLEY Cricket Club will hold its summer ball on the royal regatta lawns on Saturday, July 15.
The black-tie evening will start at 7.30pm with carriages at 12.45am.
Tickets cost £65 each and are available from Sue Laing on 07885 851362 or email sue@isobel.com
26 June 2017
Band celebrates 40th anniversary with outdoor concert
HUNDREDS of people attended a 40th anniversary ... [more]
Temperatures rocket as sun shines on summer fetes and
MORE than 1,000 people attended the summer fair ... [more]
