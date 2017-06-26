Henley Rowing Club's juniors eyeing Diamond Jubilee Challenge Cup glory

FOLLOWING a successful season in junior club rowing, Henley Rowing Club will field some of its most talented young rowers in this year’s regatta.

With recent wins at Reading, Marlow Town and total dominance at National Schools Regatta, there are high hopes for the club as they

prepare for the regatta on home waters.

Henley’s junior girls have two quads entered in the Diamond Jubilee Cup of which they were the winners of the inaugural event in 2012.

The two quads comprise Ella Morgan, Lottie Orr, Mary Wright, Georgie Robinson Ranger, Clare Pearson, Georgia Edwards, Issy Jonsson and Lauren Kay.

Whilst an all Henley final is unlikely both quads have the potential to make the Sunday showdown. Six of the girls are part of the GB squad at final trials looking to be selected for this year’s Junior World Championships. Orr, Wright and Morgan have already represented Great Britain this year at the Munich Regatta.

Kay and Orr were also members of last year’s successful Great Britain team at the Coupe de la Jeunesse. The girls were winners of both coxed fours and quads at this year’s Fours Head, gold medallists in the coxless fours and silver medallists in quads at the National Schools Regatta.

The club is also entering a senior men’s eight in the Thames Cup. The crew features the former Dutch international and club captain Stan Admiraal, who is also a master lightweight ergo champion, and former master world champion Jeff Ellison. This newly formed eight also includes Alastair Harsant, Tom Wedgwood, Axel Jacob, David Mikoska, Peter Charij, Alex Maytum and cox Maile Wedgwood.

Henley also have an entry in the Fawley Cup with the quad that includes Oliver Taylor, James Swinburn, Bruce Turnell, Balthasar Issa.

This is a young but capable crew with Swinburn being a J15 who stroked Henley’s J15 4x+ gold medal winning crew at the National Schools Regatta while Taylor and Issa are J16s from the club’s gold medal winning J16 4x- at National Schools Regatta. Turnell is a J17 and a GB junior trialist this season who had to withdraw through injury, but is planning to bounce back next year.