Richards returns for event like no other

UPPER Thames Rowing Club have involvement in three events at this year’s regatta.

They have entered an eight for the Thames Cup and Tom Carter goes again in the Diamond Sculls.

Natasha Harris White is also representing the club as part of an Upper Thames and Star & Arrow composite in the Princess Grace Cup.

The Thames Cup crew is a new combination, with a view to developing the squad for next season. Many of the group who won Henley in 2014 have moved on from rowing and the club is now trying to encourage the next generation of successful senior athletes.

Jake Richards, who competed last year in the Britannia Cup, has returned after a year at the University of Washington. Richards said: “I have had a great year at University of Washington rowing in their freshmen crew and I have always hoped to make it back to Upper Thames for Henley. It’s an event like no other and it feels like I’ve hardly been away.”

James Hanson was part of the Wyfold crew that made last year’s final and Harry Shimmin won the Fawley Cup in 2014, so there is a fair amount of experience in the boat.

Director of Rowing, Justin Sutherland, said: “This year has been about building for the future. The crew is competitive but the standards at Henley continue to improve and matching the very top end is going to be a challenge.

“But now we have a fixed crew we can focus on the finer details and hopefully give a few more established crews a run for their money.”