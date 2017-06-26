Monday, 26 June 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Path closure

A 40 METRE section of the Thames towpath will be closed during Henley Royal Regatta.

River Feast, which runs an enclosure just upstream from Upper Thames Rowing Club, will divert the public round the back. It says this is necessary for crowd safety.

More News:

THE new school would comprise a single-storey ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33