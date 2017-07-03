Hall full for draw

THE draw for this year’s Henley Royal Regatta was made on Saturday.

Regatta chairman Sir Steve Redgrave presided over proceedings in the main hall at the town hall in front of more than 150 people from rowing clubs and schools in the UK and abroad.

There were noticeably more women in the audience, which may have reflected the three new events for women at this year’s regatta, in the pairs, fours and doubles.

Sir Steve welcomed those present before picking out the names from the Grand Challenge Cup, the regatta’s top event.

After each race was announced a large computer screen carried live updates for the audience to follow.

The heats of the Thames Challenge Cup drew gasps when two German crews, RTHC Bayer Leverkusen and RC Hamm, were drawn against each other.

Sir Steve said he wanted the races to start more promptly this year, saying that crews would be called by their club name rather than the number on the side of their boat.

This year’s entries totalled 577, compared with last year’s record of 629.