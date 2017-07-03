Village hails summer with church fete and open gardens

ABOUT 250 people enjoyed fun and games at the Ewelme church fete on Saturday.

The event was held in the grounds of Ewelme Manor and featured a Kiwi-style barbecue, games such as splat the rat and welly wanging, a range of stalls and a tombola.

There was also a Pimm’s tent, teas run by Donna Mitchell and her team and a cake stall run by villager Judith Spence and her family.

The Oxford Cherwell Brass Band entertained the visitors.

The gardens of Ewelme Manor were open to the public at the same time.

Organiser Shirley Meyer, whose husband Jonathan is the priest-in-charge at St Mary the Virgin Church in Ewelme, said: “I’m really pleased.

“I do think numbers were a bit down but we were competing against a lot of other things going on in the area. The fete had a really nice, fun atmosphere and there were lots of families there.

“A lot of people came up to me afterwards and said, ‘We had a great day and our children really enjoyed it.’ When you put so much work into it that’s very gratifying to hear.

“The fact you’re interacting with the community, that’s the important thing.”

The proceeds will go towards the church’s running costs.

Meanwhile, Ewelme’s open gardens event last month has been hailed a success.

Eleven gardens were open to the public in return for a fee and the church offered teas to visitors.

The event raised about £2,000 for Ewelme Horticultural Society and £1,000 for the church.

Mrs Meyer said: “It was a lovely sunny day and the village was packed with people enjoying themselves.”