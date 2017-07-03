AT the recent meeting, which was attended by the president John Grout, the secretary Romy Painter was very pleased to announce that 12 new members had been proposed.

This is under the new rules that prospective members must be recommended by two members.

The club is now thriving and is a vibrant scene of activity, especially on Friday and Saturday evenings. Wednesdays and Sundays are also busy.

Forthcoming events include a meat raffle on July 14 and a Sixties, Seventies and Eighties disco on July 29.

For more information, call (01491) 572300.