First time umpiring

Village fears parking chaos if car showroom becomes new homes
RESIDENTS and councillors have again opposed ... [more]
Monday, 03 July 2017
CONGRATULATIONS to Guin Batten, who made her umpiring debut at Henley Royal Regatta on Wednesday.
The Olympian presided over three races while wearing a distinctive Thames Rowing Club blazer.
Her first race was in the Princess Elizabeth Challenge Cup in which Eton College defeated Bedford School comfortably.
Guin, who lives in Henley, won silver at the 2000 Olympic Games in the quadruple scull with her elder sister Miriam Luke, who is also a steward at the regatta and chairs Henley Women’s Regatta.
Keep up the good work, Guin!
03 July 2017
More News:
Village fears parking chaos if car showroom becomes new homes
RESIDENTS and councillors have again opposed ... [more]
Scout leader honoured for more than 40 years of service
A MAN from Goring has been honoured for 41 years ... [more]
Councils disagree over land earmarked for new bypass
TALKS are to be held to try to secure an ... [more]
POLL: Have your say