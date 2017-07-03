First time umpiring

CONGRATULATIONS to Guin Batten, who made her umpiring debut at Henley Royal Regatta on Wednesday.

The Olympian presided over three races while wearing a distinctive Thames Rowing Club blazer.

Her first race was in the Princess Elizabeth Challenge Cup in which Eton College defeated Bedford School comfortably.

Guin, who lives in Henley, won silver at the 2000 Olympic Games in the quadruple scull with her elder sister Miriam Luke, who is also a steward at the regatta and chairs Henley Women’s Regatta.

Keep up the good work, Guin!