School to help find and train teachers

GILLOTTS School in Henley has been chosen to take a leading role in recruiting and training new teachers.

The academy has joined the Oxfordshire Teaching Schools Alliance and will work with partner schools to provide initial training and professional development opportunities for teachers at all stages of their career.

As a national teaching school, it will help other schools, especially those in challenging circumstances, and ensure the most talented leaders are spotted and supported to become successful headteachers.

Gillotts headteacher Catharine Darnton has also been appointed to the role of national leader of education.

She and her staff will use their knowledge and experience to provide additional leadership in other schools in need of support.

They also have responsibility for developing the next generation of national leaders in education and national support schools.

Ms Darnton said: “This is a huge opportunity for Gillotts to grow and develop and share our successful practice more widely.

“Over the last few years we have worked as a strategic partner in the alliance. With this new designation we will become part of it as a teaching school in our own right.

“I am incredibly proud that the success of Gillotts has been recognised in this way. We would not have been successful but for all the evidence we were able to cite of the work staff have done in recent years.”