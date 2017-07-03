Monday, 03 July 2017

Mayor on bus

THE Mayor of Henley will mark Catch the Bus Week next week by doing just that.

Kellie Hinton will catch the Whites Coaches bus outside the town hall at 9.16am on Monday and stay on board until 11.30am, spending her time taking questions from passengers about buses or more general town issues.

The fifth annual Catch the Bus Week, which is organised by Greener Journeys, highlights the importance of buses, which make up two-thirds of public transport journeys in Britain.

