Monday, 03 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Dog show with boats

A FUN charity dog show will be held as part of next month’s Thames Traditional Boat Festival in Henley.

The event will be judged by Erik D’Arcy-Donnelly, of Henley Veterinary Centre, Linda Vintcent, of Wagtastic Dog Grooming in Nettlebed, and royal biographer Ingrid Seward, who is editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine.

There will be a special fancy dress class for “nautical dogs and piratical owners” while the supreme champion will win a portrait by Henley artist Clive Hemsley and a pampering groom from Wagtastic.

Entry forms are available at Henley Vets or owners can register on the day.

More than 200 craft, including the royal row barge Gloriana, will participate in the festival, which takes place at Fawley Meadows, off Marlow Road, from Friday to Sunday, July 14 to 16.

These range from coracles and canoes to military and amphibious models, a Victorian steam cruiser, a flotilla of Dunkirk Little Ships and a torpedo boat.

For more information, visit www.tradboatfestival.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33