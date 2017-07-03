Dog show with boats

A FUN charity dog show will be held as part of next month’s Thames Traditional Boat Festival in Henley.

The event will be judged by Erik D’Arcy-Donnelly, of Henley Veterinary Centre, Linda Vintcent, of Wagtastic Dog Grooming in Nettlebed, and royal biographer Ingrid Seward, who is editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine.

There will be a special fancy dress class for “nautical dogs and piratical owners” while the supreme champion will win a portrait by Henley artist Clive Hemsley and a pampering groom from Wagtastic.

Entry forms are available at Henley Vets or owners can register on the day.

More than 200 craft, including the royal row barge Gloriana, will participate in the festival, which takes place at Fawley Meadows, off Marlow Road, from Friday to Sunday, July 14 to 16.

These range from coracles and canoes to military and amphibious models, a Victorian steam cruiser, a flotilla of Dunkirk Little Ships and a torpedo boat.

For more information, visit www.tradboatfestival.com