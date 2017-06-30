Chief executive of district council resigns

The chief executive of South Oxfordshire District Council has resigned.

David Hill, who also ran the neighbouring Vale of White Horse District Council , stood down with immediate effect today (Friday) after a year in the job.

He had recently taken a leave of absence due to an illness in his family and told the councils this week that he wanted to leave to pursue other opportunities.

The councils’ interim chief operating officer Mark Stone will serve acting chief executive until a permanent replacement is found.

Mr Hill was the district council’s strategic director from 2004 to 2007 and took over as chief executive following the retirement of David Buckle.

He led the councils through the development of the “Better Oxfordshire” proposal to create a unitary council for the whole of Oxfordshire.

Mr Hill said: “It was a great privilege to be appointed chief executive of the two councils and to be asked to lead their fantastic team of staff.

“I wish them well in the future and know they will continue to focus on providing high quality services and great value for money.”

In a joint statement, the leaders of the two councils, John Cotton and Matthew Barber, said: “David brought real strategic insight and analysis to his role.

“We understand his reasons for resigning and wish him success in the future.”

Mr Stone, from Didcot, has worked in local government for more than 20 years.

He said: “I feel incredibly privileged to be asked to lead these two forward looking councils and their fantastic team of staff.

“I am very much looking forward to working with councillors, staff and partners to take forward the many great opportunities for the councils and on building on their excellent reputations and track records of delivering quality services for residents.”

Cllr Cotton said: “It’s a very exciting time for our councils with so many ambitious projects on the go so it was important to us to appoint someone that could keep the momentum going.

“As the council’s chief operating officer Mark has already made significant contributions to these councils so I’m confident he’s the right person to lead our two authorities.”

Cllr Barber added: “In the short time Mark has been with our councils he’s proved to be a real asset to South and Vale in bringing fresh insight and a wealth of knowledge and experience.

“Mark’s excellent track record and passion for delivering quality services make him extremely well placed for the role.”