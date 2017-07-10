Monday, 10 July 2017

residents of Thamesfield retirement village in Waegrave Road, Henley, were joined by their families and staff and guests for a summer garden party on Saturday, June 24 to raise funds for St John Ambulance. Almost 70 people attended the event on the village’s riverside lawns with musical accompaniment from a pianist, afternoon cream teas and a raffle with prizes donated by Bluebells, the Golden Ball at Assendon and Fawley Vineyard. They were joined by Rebecca Scrase (above, left) who is trying to raise £4,000 for St John Ambulance by trekking across Costa Rica. The money will pay for vital equipment used by volunteers who provide first aid cover at events. The garden party raised £241 and Rebecca was presented with a cheque by village manager Sophia Lawrence

