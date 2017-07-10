THE club has appointed its first female president in its 62-year history. Maria Bunina, 42, formally took office, succeeding Lionel Scott, at a two-course dinner held at the Red Lion Hotel.

Mrs Bunina, who lives in Rotherfield Peppard, has been a member of the club for about four years.

She said she felt honoured to be taking on the role.

“I’m excited,” said Mrs Bunina. “Clearly they’ve put their hope in me, which I’m pleased with. I’m the first female president so it means a lot and it’s a big change for the club.

“I’m looking forward to it, to more women joining and changing with the times.

“It gives me an element of responsibility to not let them down because clearly they have some expectations.

“I’d like to give the club a bit more structure. It’s an old organisation and every club has got its own atmosphere and history and the way things are done.”

Mrs Bunina said the club would organise a fund-raising fashion show in Henley after the idea was put forward by its youngest member, florist Annette March, 27, who runs White Gdn in Hart Street.

It would also continue its usual fund-raising activities for its core charities, the Thames Valley Air Ambulance, Camp Mohawk in Wargrave and Wyfold Riding for the Disabled, but might add one or two other worthy causes for her year in office.

“The president is allowed to nominate new charities and perhaps we’ll give money to somebody else,” said Mrs Bunina.

“The club only takes a bit of commitment but it makes a lot of people happy and it helps organisations and individuals who are in need and makes a difference to their lives.”

Mrs Bunina breeds pedigree cats as a hobby and shows them internationally. For the last two years she has had the best pedigree Siberian cat in the world as judged by the International Cat Association.