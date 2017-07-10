Headline Headline Loyd Grossmann talking to members of HEADFAS

TELEVISION presenter and food critic Loyd Grossman spoke at a meeting of the society at Phyllis Court Club in Henley.

Grossman, best known for his work on MasterChef and Through the Keyhole, spoke about his career in TV and the arts, including his early days as a musician with punk band Jet Bronx And The Forbidden.

He also had afternoon tea with members of the society, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary. HEDFAS is the second largest society in its parent organisation, the National Association of Decorative and Fine Art Societies, of which Grossman is the president, with more than 600 members.

Grossman said: “There are about 90,000 members in the UK and abroad and it’s a huge force for good in encouraging people to develop an interest in the decorative arts.

“It’s one of the great organisations in the country and the wonderful thing about NADFAS and the local societies is they are fuelled by real love and enthusiasm.”

Anne Balgarnie, chairwoman of HEDFAS, said: “It was a wonderful occasion for our members, who enjoyed a delicious afternoon tea in a perfectly air-conditioned room. It was an absolute delight to listen to Loyd and hear all about his life from studying at University College London to performing with his band at Glastonbury.”

HEDFAS was founded in 1976 and held its first lecture the following year. It now holds about 10 lectures each year, usually on the third Thursday of the month.

For more information, visit https://henleydfas.nadfas.net