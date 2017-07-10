PLANS to extend a former Henley office block to create more flats have been backed by town councillors. Marston Property wants to add a floor to Innovex House, off Reading Road. This would allow it to create seven flats in addition to the 16 that it already has permission for by converting the rest of the building. The 12,000 sq ft block, which used to be the offices of RPS Energy, was sold by A&J Mucklow Group, a property investment company, for £4.1million last year. The change of use is covered by permitted development legislation.