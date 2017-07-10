Lions fever takes Hawks by surprise

THE demand to see the second test between the British and Irish Lions and New Zealand on a big screen at Henley Rugby Club on Saturday morning took officials and the caterers by surprise.

Chairman Chris Nixon issued an apology, saying: “Clearly, we were overwhelmed by the number of people in attendance and hadn’t anticipated this. As such, we were overstretched and struggled to cope with the demand.

“Everyone at 81 Events and the management committee would like to apologise to everyone in attendance if your experience wasn’t one that you’ve come to expect from a Henley RFC event and can assure you that this won’t happen again.

“We’ve certainly taken on board all the comments received and learnt from this experience.”

After the Lions’ last-gasp 24-21 victory over their hosts in Wellington, it seems likely that there will be even more people flocking to Dry Leas for the third and deciding test match tomorrow morning.

Mr Nixon says reassuringly: “Please come down to the clubhouse to watch the decider. The bar will be open, bacon and sausage baps will be available and the sound system will have been fixed.

“It should be a fantastic occasion and we very much look forward to seeing you there and hopefully cheering on a Lions series win!”

Sounds like it’s going to be a scrum!