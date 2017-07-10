Theft fails

THIEVES attempted to steal a Porsche Cayenne in Wargrave Road, Henley, between 12.25am and 12.30am on Sunday.

Police are appealing for some of the 20 to 25 people who were in the area at the time for help in tracing two men who were standing near a black 4x4.

One was 6ft 2ins tall, of medium build and wearing a white shirt and the other was stocky. Call 101.