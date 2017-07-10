School to celebrate

A NEW festival will be held at a Henley school next week to celebrate the talents of its children, staff and families.

Badgefest will be held in the grounds of Badgemore primary in Hop Gardens on Friday and Saturday.

It has been organised by staff and the school’s Friends group.

Parents will be invited into the school to look at artwork produced by their children and pupils will give dance, music and gymnastics demonstrations.

On Friday evening there will a “Badgemore’s Got Talent” show followed by marshmallows and hot chocolate around a firepit.

On Saturday the school will host a summer fair with stalls and music.

The festival will mark the end of headteacher Jacky Steele’s time at the school as she leaving to join a school in Reading.

Since she arrived in April 2014, the school has been transformed and its Ofsted rating has gone from “requires improvement” to “good”.