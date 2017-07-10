Bridge hit by lorry

HENLEY Bridge will have to be repaired after it was hit by a lorry during the royal regatta.

The vehicle struck the balustrade on the bridge’s northern side as the driver turned left from Thames Side on Thursday morning last week.

The collision knocked one of the stone pillars into the River Thames and loosened another.

Officials from Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, closed that side of the bridge to pedestrians for about two hours while they secured the loose pillar and tied three plastic barriers to the stonework.

A council spokesman said: “There has been some damage to a few of the stone balustrades that will require repair by a stonemason. In the meantime, the bridge has been made safe.

“It is unlikely that a complete road closure would be required to carry out repairs but it is too early to indicate the exact traffic management required or when the work will take place.”