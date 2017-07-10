Monday, 10 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Bridge hit by lorry

HENLEY Bridge will have to be repaired after it was hit by a lorry during the royal regatta.

The vehicle struck the balustrade on the bridge’s northern side as the driver turned left from Thames Side on Thursday morning last week.

The collision knocked one of the stone pillars into the River Thames and loosened another.

Officials from Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, closed that side of the bridge to pedestrians for about two hours while they secured the loose pillar and tied three plastic barriers to the stonework.

A council spokesman said: “There has been some damage to a few of the stone balustrades that will require repair by a stonemason. In the meantime, the bridge has been made safe.

“It is unlikely that a complete road closure would be required to carry out repairs but it is too early to indicate the exact traffic management required or when the work will take place.”

More News:

A MAN from Wargrave flew to New Zealand to watch ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33