Missing Henley girl found 'safe and well'

A teenage girl who went missing from her home in Henley has been found.

Sophie Hickman, 15, was last seen by her family in Mount View at about 8.30pm on Friday (7).

She was wearing a red and white striped top, a green jumper, black leggings and denim shorts.

Police launched an appeal to track down the youngster and reported the following day that she had been found “safe and well”.

