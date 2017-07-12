Man found guilty of sexually assaulting young girls

A MAN from Henley has been jailed for eight years for sexual offences against children.

A jury unanimously found Erickson Jacob, of Gravel Hill, guilty of multiple offences against children on Tuesday (11) after a six day trial at Oxford Crown Court.

He was convicted of offences against three girls, who were all under the age of 13 at the time the offences took place between 2011 and 2012.

They include four counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, one count of sexual assault of a child under 13 by penetration, and one count of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Jacob, 44, was arrested on 13 December 2015 and charged on 29 November last year.

He was also issued with a sexual harm prevention order and will be placed on the sex offenders register.

Jacob was was acquitted of one further count of sexual assault of a child under 13 relating to another girl, also under the age of 13.

Detective Constable Sophie Holliss, of the child abuse investigation unit, said: “I am pleased that Jacob has received a substantial custodial sentence for the offences against these young girls.

“I would like to thank the victims for their bravery in coming forward and subsequently giving evidence at court.

“I would encourage victims of sexual offences to come forward and reassure them that they will be listened to and supported. This case highlights the diligence with which Thames Valley Police investigate such allegations.”