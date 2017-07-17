Meikle appointed new rowing club chairman

UPPER Thames Rowing Club has a new chairman.

Tim Meikle took over from John Pilgrim Morris, who had been in post for two years, after being elected at the club’s annual meeting.

Club captain Justin Sutherland, who is also director of rowing, was returned to the post for the ninth year running after seeing off a challenge from Tom Carter.

Martin Dawes was elected the club’s facilities manager, replacing the late David Church, who died after suffering a suspected heart attack on an ergo at the Remenham-based club last month.

Mr Sutherland said: “Martin rowed with David for many years and the members were very pleased that he was able to put his name forward.

“The meeting gives the club an opportunity to assess what direction it wants to be going in so all of those things are useful in its longer term development. It gives people in post a long time the opportunity to hear what people have to say.

“Because we have had a fair amount of success I just feel incredibly enthusiastic still which is something, if you’d asked me nine years ago, I would have been surprised by to be honest!”

Mr Sutherland said he was looking forward to making tweaks to how the club operates and attracting new members.