May hits winning boundary as Henley Cheetahs U13s triumph in derby encounter

HENLEY CHEETAHS U13s maintained their unbeaten start to their league campaign as they defeated READING U13s at Harpsden.

Charlie Thomas and Noah Cowan opened the bowling for Cheetahs, with the opener for Reading taking a liking to Thomas’s pace as he got his team off to a flying start.

Cowan was steady and accurate from the other end, and was rewarded with a good wicket in his first over, caught behind by Harry West.

A change in pace was the key as skipper Chanula Wickramaratna bowled a good miserly four overs of off spin, as Reading’s free scoring was becalmed.

A couple of loose overs from both bowling and fielding gave Reading renewed hope of a decent score, but the last three overs from Josh Day, Josh Khan and Cosmo Rompani were a good example of death bowling as they bowled accurately and to their field, preventing any boundaries and restricting Reading to 116-4.

Henry Thorby opened the batting with Angus Parke, and had to endure some ferocious and accurate bowling from the Reading attack.

With Parke departing lbw in the seventh over, Thomas was promoted up the order to up the run rate which he did in style, striking boundaries all over the park as he reached retirement off 16 balls. Thorby had also increased his pace and soon followed his batting partner to retirement with a well played innings.

This left Chanu and Nathan May to guide the Cheetahs innings home, which they did in imperious fashion, May striking the winning boundary with three overs remaining and only one wicket lost.

HENLEY COUGARS U11s ended table-toppers EAST WOODHAY’S U11s unbeaten record.

The Cougars won the toss and captain Arthur Unwin sent Woodhay into bat. They started strongly with county players knocking the ball about comfortably until Frankie George took the first wicket with a run out. Barnaby Burletson then took a catch off George’s bowling. Ted Carter weighed in with a clean bowled and a caught and bowled. Sam Cooper kept wicket well and kept extras to a minimum. Woodhay ended on 98-3.

In a reply Ted Carter and Sam Cooper got us off to a strong start before wickets started to tumble. A solid innings from Morgan Phillips (retired on 28) and Jack Kernick (18 not out) took it to the final over with nine runs needed.

Kernick strategically knocked a single off the first before Bayley Le Beigge smacked two fours to win the game with three balls to spare. Morgan Phillips and Ted Carter shared the man-of-the-match award.

HENLEY COUGARS U11s ran out winners in their home match against SONNING U11s at Harpsden.

Captained by Barnaby Burletson the Cougars won the toss and put Sonning into bat. After their strong start Henley took the first wicket with a clean bowled from Tom LeBeau. Harry Martin also took a wicket and Toby Milner got the third with a caught and bowled. Sonning kept a high scoring rate finishing on 139-4.

In reply, Bayley Le Beigge and Harry Martin got Henley off to a good start, keeping up with the seven runs an over run-rate – Le Beigge hitting 17 and Martin 15.

Sam Cooper came in number three and hit 26 before Morgan Phillips added 23 before being caught behind. Arthur Unwin chipped in with a useful 12 and then Jack Kernick and Toby Milner saw Henley home with the loss of four wickets.

The result leaves the Cougars in second place in the table with one match remaining.

HENLEY LYNX U11s ran out winners in their derby clash with PEPPARD STOKE ROW U11s.

Lynx captain Oscar Thomas won the toss and elected to bowl. Thomas led by example taking the first wicket off his fourth delivery.

The Lynx bowlers restricted Peppard boundaries to three. Lynx kept Peppard’s run rate down with several wickets falling in quick succession as Conor Quinn bowled a wicket then got a quick distant side on run out stagnating Peppard’s run rate as Mark Colombi grabbed a couple of wickets in his second over with Harry Wildgoose, Charlie Baker and Max Messias also getting wickets with seven wickets falling before Peppard reached 255-7.

In reply Henley reached the boundary on several occasions even as Peppard’s bowling was efficient, only handing Henley six extras over the 20 overs. This meant Henley had to work hard in the heat of the day, with four batsmen getting into double figures.

The scoreboard remained even through the middle overs until Quinn Wildgoose took to the crease and the runs started to flow with fours zipping off Quinn’s bat.

Oliver Saunders and Justin Sherriff finished off the Henley innings with Saunders hitting a couple more fours and pushing Henley on to an impressive 280-4 to win.