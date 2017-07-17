Rabbit food

Children from four Henley schools planted vegetables as part of new exhibition at the town’s River and Rowing Museum.

The youngsters from Valley Road, Badgemore, Sacred Heart and Trinity primaries are growing beans, carrots, lettuces, cabbages, radishes and peas in “Mr McGregor’s garden”, an outdoor area at the back of the museum to co-incide with Peter Rabbit: Mischief and Mayhem,which opened last weekend.

Helen Cook, the museum’s head of learning, said: “The vegetables will be harvested and given to the One Can Trust food bank in High Wycombe.

We wanted to involve the local community in the exhibition and thought the garden was a lovely way to do it because it’s very active and practical.

Each school also had a panel in the garden where they could write something creative, like a poem, and something factual, such as how they found the whole experience.”

Ninety children from years one and two at Trinity visited the museum to plant cabbages, peas and radishes.

Assistant headteacher Marion Arnold said: “The children love the whole project and we did lots of literacy and science around it.”