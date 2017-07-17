Monday, 17 July 2017

Fitt-ing tribute

Musician Ken Fitt, who regularly entertains at the monthly meeting of the Henley Visually Impaired Group, was delighted to play Happy Birthday to Caroline Hearne, one of the members, who will be 100 next month.

Mrs Hearne, who is pictured with Ken and some of the volunteers, said she really looked forward to the meetings, the entertainment, tea and chat with fellow members.

Chairman Mike Pooley said he would like more visually impaired to join the meetings. For more information, please call Emma at (01491) 681225

