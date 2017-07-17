Neighbours opposed to extension

A MAN’S plans to expand his house in Henley have upset neighbours worried about privacy.

Lee Hayes, of Peppard Lane, wants to convert his loft to create two new bedrooms and a bathroom.

Five neighbours have objected, saying the extension would overlook their gardens.

Jennifer Costello, of Belle Vue Road, said she was particularly concerned about the “excessive” size of the two proposed dormer windows over 1sq m.

“These dormers will over-dominate the existing dwelling and create a claustrophobic effect and a significant amount of visual intrusion and loss of light to our property,” she said.

Adam Smith, of Berkshire Road, said: “We are concerned that the proposed changes will affect our privacy. The dormer windows proposed… would seem to be large and look directly into our garden.”

Francesca and Jason Berry, also of Berkshire Road, said: “The rear windows will overlook our garden.

“Currently tall trees provide a screen but if these are removed or cropped, which would appear likely following the development work, our privacy would be compromised still further.”

Henley Town Council’s planning committee recommended that Mr Hayes’s application is refused due to bulk, overlooking and overdevelopment. Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “It is invasive and unneighbourly.”

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will make a decision by Thursday.