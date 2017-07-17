School festival

Hundreds have a splash about on the river at fun annual rag regatta
HUNDREDS of people made the most of the hot ... [more]
Monday, 17 July 2017
A MUSIC festival will be held at Trinity School in Henley tomorrow (Saturday).
Trinstock will run from noon until 6pm celebrating the end of the school year. There will be face-painting, a barbecue, bar, ice cream, human hungry hippos and a disco.
Tickets cost £6 for adults and £3 for children. For more information or for tickets visit www.trinityprimaryschool.org/fots
17 July 2017
