Fewer jobless

Hundreds have a splash about on the river at fun annual rag regatta
HUNDREDS of people made the most of the hot ... [more]
Monday, 17 July 2017
UNEMPLOYMENT in the Henley parliamentary constituency has dropped to 260.
In May the number of people claiming unemployment benefits was 265.
Across the constituency the rate of unemployment was 0.5 per cent compared with the national average of 2.5 per cent.
17 July 2017
