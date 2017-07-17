Monday, 17 July 2017

Fewer jobless

UNEMPLOYMENT in the Henley parliamentary constituency has dropped to 260.

In May the number of people claiming unemployment benefits was 265.

Across the constituency the rate of unemployment was 0.5 per cent compared with the national average of 2.5 per cent.

