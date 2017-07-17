Monday, 17 July 2017

Somalian delegation visits town

A CELEBRATION of Henley’s friendship link with Borama in Somalia will be held tomorrow (Saturday). 

Residents of the city, which is the largest city in the African nation’s north-western Awdal region, will be showcasing their culture and customs in Mill Meadows from 2pm. 

The Mayor Kellie Hinton will formally open the proceedings and the programme of singing, dancing and drumming has been assembled by Samasonic Relief, a charity which channels funds from the UK for welfare projects in Borama.

It is currently collecting books for a new public library in Borama and visitors are being asked to bring book donations to the event.

Twenty visitors will also visit the Thames Traditional Boat Festival, which takes place this weekend.

Borama is on the western boundary of the former British protectorate of Somaliland, now the unofficial republic of Somaliland. 

Brigadier Malcolm Page, who lives in Ancastle Green, Henley, founded the Henley Borama Friendship Association in 1983. 

