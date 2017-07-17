Charity works

Business students from The Henley College have raised £4,252 for charities.

Ellie Jones and Jessica Hogan, from Woodcote, Annabel Van Walwyk, from Sonning Common, and Melis Demirturk, from Reading, chose to support the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed, its Duchess of Kent hospice in Reading, Alzheimer’s Research UK, blood cancer charity Bloodwise and Debra, which supports people living with genetic skins conditions.

The level three extended diploma students worked in groups for a unit on “managing a business event”. They held events including a sponsored swim, pub quiz, children's fun day, car wash, Valentine’s Day quiz and a raffle, with prizes donated by businesses.

Ellie, 18, said: “My group and I all had personal connections to the charities we chose and we’re all so pleased we have been able to raise so much money and awareness for them.”

Annabel said: “We are very happy that all of our hard work has paid off.” Representatives from each charity attended a ceremony at the college to accept their cheques.

Business teacher Sarah Price said: “Our students have proved themselves to be an exceptional bunch, showing dedication and resilience in all that they do and the teaching team and I are very proud and privileged to have known them over the past two years.”

Left to right, Jessica Hogan, Katie Ruane (Bloodwise), Clare Robinson (Alzheimer’s Research UK), Annabel Van Walwyk, Melis Demirturk, Ellie Jones and Hannah Griffiths (Sue Ryder Duchess of Kent)