Monday, 17 July 2017

Restaurant chairs bid

COUNCILLORS in Henley are still unhappy with a proposed shopfront if the renovation of a restaurant goes ahead.

Amended plans have been drawn up for the conversion of Strada in Bell Street into a branch of the Coppa Club by Strada Trading, which owns both brands. These include changes to the redesigned frontage.

But Henley Town Council’s planning committee still thinks the application should be refused due to concerns over the proposed materials.

Meanwhile, the committee also opposed plans to expand Strada’s seating area from four tables and eight chairs to seven tables and 18 chairs because they say there isn’t enough room.

South Oxfordshire District Council will make the final decision by next Wednesday.

