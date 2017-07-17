Too few spaces

Hundreds have a splash about on the river at fun annual rag regatta
HUNDREDS of people made the most of the hot ... [more]
Monday, 17 July 2017
PLANS to convert a house in Henley into two flats have been opposed.
Donna Crook, of Abrahams Road, says the properties in Luker Avenue, on land which is owned by Daryl Beech, would not have enough parking spaces.
Speaking at Henley Town Council’s planning committee she said: “There are going to be four cars and at the moment there is only one space.”
The committee voted to recommend the application is refused on the grounds of insufficient parking.
17 July 2017
More News:
Hundreds have a splash about on the river at fun annual rag regatta
HUNDREDS of people made the most of the hot ... [more]
POLL: Have your say