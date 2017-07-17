Monday, 17 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Too few spaces

PLANS to convert a house in Henley into two flats have been opposed.

Donna Crook, of Abrahams Road, says the properties in Luker Avenue, on land which is owned by Daryl Beech, would not have enough parking spaces.

Speaking at Henley Town Council’s planning committee she said: “There are going to be four cars and at the moment there is only one space.”

The committee voted to recommend the application is refused on the grounds of insufficient parking.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33