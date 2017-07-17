Monday, 17 July 2017

Be prepared - especially if you're a comedian

ALWAYS being prepared for the unexpected is a good quality to have in many professions — especially if you’re a stand-up comedian.

Paul Foot experienced this first hand at the Henley Festival on Thursday night.

He was spotted sitting in a deckchair in front of the boat tents working on some material shortly before his slot at the Salon Comedy Club.

Apparently, one of the other acts wasn’t making an appearance and he had to perform longer than initially expected. 

