Architects and interior designers gather for annual showcase

THE fifth annual Henley Design Day took place at the town hall on Saturday.

Seventeen architects and interior designers came together to showcase examples of their work to potential clients and talk to them about how they could help them with their ideas for their homes.

They included Coupdeville, of Hart Street, which was taking part for the first time, LAPD Architects, of Station Road, both in Henley.

Sarah Miller, a town councillor who organised the event with the Royal Institute for British Architects, said: “It went really well and we're thrilled with it.

"We were a bit concerned about turnout as we usually hold it in March, when people first start thinking about projects for the year ahead, but we didn't have any office space and had to change the date.

"It took place slap bang in the middle of the regatta and the Henley Festival but we were very lucky with the weather and it brought people out.

"Visitors weren't just there to browse but had turned up with folders filled with plans. Our exhibitors said they got some useful leads and are already talking about next year."