Cougars narrowly miss out on title despite final day victory

HENLEY COUGARS U11s won their final game of the season on Monday against EMMBROOK AND BEARWOOD U11s.

A depleted Henley side included three players from younger year groups. Connor Quinn hit his first ball for four and took a wicket while Oliver Saunders also took a wicket and Tom Atkinson played well.

Henley batted first and amassed 130-9 with Ted Carter hitting 28 retired, Barnaby Burletson 19 and Joss Gillingham 30.

In reply, Emmbrook and Bearwood managed 57 all out. Wickets fell to Sam Cooper, Oliver Saunders, Barnaby Burletson, Connor Quinn and captain Arthur Unwin (2) while man-of-the-match Barnaby Burletson also managed two run outs. Sam Cooper took a fine slip catch off the quick bowling of Saunders.

The season finished for Henley having won seven of the eight games played and losing just one to finish second in the league, one point behind the top side who the Cougars also defeated.

HENLEY LYNX U11s ran out winners against TWYFORD A U11s on Sunday. Lynx captain Toby Shemilt won the toss sending Twyford into bat and then opened the bowling, with Twyford making slow progress.

In the fifth over Conor Quinn took the ball bowling a maiden with a wicket. Wickets then tumbed for Quinn (2) Shemilt and Douglas with Henley Lynx restricting Twyford’s run rate.

In the 11th over Oscar Thomas took the ball in hand taking three wickets with Shemilt setting out his field neatly and leaving no large gaps for Twyford who managed to get 275 on the scoreboard. Twyford delivered some pace and accurate bowling making it tough going for the Henley Lynx opening pair. Guest U9 players Jack Renders and Freddie Coultas joined Quinn and Oliver Saunders in the middle order, making 28 between them with both the U9 players reaching the boundary.

Jago Lee followed, hitting 18 without any loss of wicket leaving Thomas and Douglas with a run chase of three runs per over. Cool heads were required as they faced off good bowling with equally good shot selection, not losing a wicket and ensuring a narrow victory in a close game.