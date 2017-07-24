Rainbows still shine after first term with new management
GORING’S Rainbows group has enjoyed a successful ... [more]
Monday, 24 July 2017
ABOUT 150 people attended the launch of this year’s Henley Literary Festival.
The event was held in Phyllis Court Club’s pavilion, which overlooks the River Thames, last week.
Tickets are now on sale for the 11th annual festival, which takes place from October 2 to 8, and features more than 160 talks, workshops and performances.
24 July 2017
More News:
Rainbows still shine after first term with new management
GORING’S Rainbows group has enjoyed a successful ... [more]
Village centre roads to miss out on ultrafast broadband
VILLAGERS in the centre of Wargrave are set to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say