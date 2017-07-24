Monday, 24 July 2017

ABOUT 150 people attended the launch of this year’s Henley Literary Festival.

The event was held in Phyllis Court Club’s pavilion, which overlooks the River Thames, last week.

Tickets are now on sale for the 11th annual festival, which takes place from October 2 to 8, and features more than 160 talks, workshops and performances.

