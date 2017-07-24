Monday, 24 July 2017

Boxers reunion

A REUNION is being organised for members of Henley’s former boxing club.

It will be held at the Row Barge pub in West Street at 7:30pm on September 9 and friends and wives are also invited.

A Facebook group has been set up but former member Chris Walton wants to get in touch with those who are not on social media.

The club, which was formed in the mid-Eighties, was originally based in St Mary's Hall in the car park to the left of the town hall. It then moved to where Tesco is now located, off Reading Road.

The club produced an ABA national champion in 1992 in Daren Fifield, but folded around 2000.

If you would like to attend call Mr Walton on 07733 442844 or email info@
waltonsjewellers.co.uk

