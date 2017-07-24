Monday, 24 July 2017

Good start for run

ABOUT 350 people have taken part in the first three Parkrun events in Henley.

The 5km run or walk around the perimeter of 40 Acre Field is held every Saturday, setting off at 9am.

The runners take on two loops of the course, which also includes a short out-and-back section of the Pack and Prime Lane bridleway and a steep hill.

Organiser James Barr, told Tuesday’s meeting of the town council’s recreation and amenities committee that all three events had gone well with minimal complaints.

He added: “There has been a bit of negative comment as you get with any public event. I’ve received two grumpy emails which I’ve responded to as carefully as I could and haven’t heard anything else since.”

