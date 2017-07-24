Thank you for helping us get it right

Sir, — Can I use your letters page to convey huge thanks to all who helped to make the 38th Thames Traditional Boat Festival a resounding success?

The weather tried to dampen our spirits on Saturday morning but didn’t succeed. I and my co-chairman, our patron, and our small volunteer committee, feel that we have finally “got it right” and could not feel this were it not for the support of our generous sponsors, our volunteer helpers and the few paid staff who come in to make the event run smoothly.

We had a full field of happy traders and catering outlets, a bank crammed with beautiful and interesting boats, loads of vintage vehicles, military and civilian, great music and, above all, happy, smiling visitors who were clearly enjoying the weekend.

Our new members’ club was a jolly good idea and well patronised. Next year can only be even better… if only we could control the weather! — Yours faithfully,

Lady McAlpine

Fawley Hill