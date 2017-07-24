Festival off

Rainbows still shine after first term with new management
GORING’S Rainbows group has enjoyed a successful ... [more]
Monday, 24 July 2017
THIS year’s Henley Fringe and Film Festival has been cancelled.
Its founder and artistic director Jo Southwell says she is taking a “sabbatical” but it will return next year.
The week-long event, which includes comedy, drama, children’s shows and music, is held every July, followed by a film festival in September.
It would have celebrated its 10th anniversary this year.
24 July 2017
More News:
Rainbows still shine after first term with new management
GORING’S Rainbows group has enjoyed a successful ... [more]
Village centre roads to miss out on ultrafast broadband
VILLAGERS in the centre of Wargrave are set to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say