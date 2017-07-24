Monday, 24 July 2017

Sheepdog trial

THE Henley and District Agricultural Association’s Sheepdog Trial will take place on Sunday.

More than 50 dogs have entered the event, which will be held at the Henley Showground, off Marlow Road.

There will also be a hurdle-making demonstration, spinning and weaving as well as tractor and trailer rides, trade stands and refreshments.

The gate opens at 9am and tickets are £3 for adults, £2 for concessions, and children under five go free.

