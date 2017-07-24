Young musicians urged to enter competition

A COMPETITION showcasing the musical talents of youngsters in Henley and the surrounding area will return for a second year.

The Henley Young Musician Competition, which is a joint initiative between the Henley Music School and the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge, will be held at Shiplake College’s John Turner building on November 26.

Laura Reineke, the founder of the music school, was pleased with the turnout last year and hopes more children will get involved this time around. French horn player Matthew Prior blew his way to success in the competition and was one of seven children who performed in the final at Christ Church in Reading Road, Henley.

Sixteen teenagers entered the inaugural contest and took part in heats before the final which featured two pianists, a cellist, a cornet player, a violinist and a trombone player who performed for a judging panel, which included DJ Mike Read.

For more information, or to enter this year’s contest, visit www.henleyyoung

musician.co.uk