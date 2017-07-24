Wish upon sycamore

A SYCAMORE in Marsh Meadows, Henley is set to become a “wishing tree”.

Members of the town council’s recreation and amenities committee supported the idea put forward by resident Val Stoner of Wyndale Close at their meeting on Tuesday.

The tree is at the far end of the meadows and Mrs Stoner, a reiki and crystal healing therapist, said visitors would be able to tie ribbons around its branches.

She told the committee that the tree had healing qualities and that its inner sap was useful for wound dressing.

Members agreed to call it a wishing tree, rather than a dream or prayer tree, and explore placing a plaque on it bearing its name.