Flash flood shuts shop

FLASH flooding caused difficulties for drivers in Henley on Tuesday night.

Heavy downpours caused water to pool on sections of the Wargrave Road from the town all the way to the Piggott School in Wargrave.

Many drivers slowed down and put their hazard lights on while negotiating the stretch of road, with many veering into the centre of the road to avoid the worst-hit areas.

The deluge began at about 8pm with lightning and thunderstorms, but by the early hours of Wednesday the surface water had subsided.

However, the Sue Ryder charity shop in Duke Street had to close due to the flooding, a sign on its window said.

The south of England was widely affected with properties damaged and several people having to be rescued in Coverack, Cornwall.