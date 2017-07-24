Planning reform

REFORMS designed to strengthen neighbourhood plans came into force on Wednesday.

Planning authorities must now “have regard” to neighbourhood plans which have passed their examinations, rather than waiting to after the referendum.

Henley MP John Howell says this “makes it clear” that planning decision-takers must take these plans into account at an earlier stage.

He added: “This ensures that the plans that local people have worked so hard to create are used as the starting point for determining planning applications up to eight weeks earlier than now following a successful referendum.”