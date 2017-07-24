Monday, 24 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Planning reform

REFORMS designed to strengthen neighbourhood plans came into force on Wednesday.

Planning authorities must now “have regard” to neighbourhood plans which have passed their examinations, rather than waiting to after the referendum.

Henley MP John Howell says this “makes it clear” that planning decision-takers must take these plans into account at an earlier stage.

He added: “This ensures that the plans that local people have worked so hard to create are used as the starting point for determining planning applications up to eight weeks earlier than now following a successful referendum.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33