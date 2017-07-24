Charity launches bid for device

A CHARITY in Henley has launched an appeal to purchase a life-saving defibrillator.

The Eyot Centre, off Wargrave Road, provides access to social and river-based leisure activities primarily to the young people of Henley and surrounding areas.

It wants to raise £1,600 for the device and has raised more than £150 so far.

The defibrillator will be available to centre-users, their families, visitors and members of the public who contact the emergency services.

Last month, Upper Thames Rowing Club member David Church suffered a suspected heart attack on an ergo.

Eyot Centre secretary Richard Parham, said: “The Eyot Centre comprises Henley Canoe Club, Henley Dragons and a Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme.

“Our members have been aware of David Church who suffered a suspected heart attack whilst doing warm-up exercises on a rowing ergo and we too offer our condolences to his family, friends and members of his club.

“By sheer coincidence the centre has launched a defib fund-raising appeal via Just Giving this week.

“It is a particularly poignant moment as one of our 12-year-old members suffered a stroke whilst preparing to race in Nottingham last Sunday, but I’m happy to say that he was discharged from hospital on Thursday and is now recovering at home.

“Clearly in this case a defib would not have been appropriate, but it underlines the fact that a life-affecting blood clot can affect any age.”

If anyone would like to donate, large or small, to the centre’s defibrillator appeal contact Mr Parham on 07890 997059 or email Richard.

Parham@hotmail.co.uk

Alternatively, visit www.justgiving.com/campaig

ns/charity/eyot-centre/justgiv

ingcomcampaignscharityeyot-centre